NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person has died following an overnight crash in South Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The crash happened at approximately 11:51 p.m. on Bell Road near Harris Hills Lane on Sunday, Nov. 19.

According to Metro police, a driver was traveling westbound on Bell Road when they hit a curb, traveled across all lanes of traffic and hit another vehicle.

Authorities reported one person died, and another person was rushed to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries remains unknown.

Bell Road is closed in both directions early Monday morning. Metro police said the roadway will stay closed until investigators clear the scene.

Additional details about the crash were not immediately released.