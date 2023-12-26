ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man injured in Antioch on Christmas Day.
According to Metro police, the shooting took place at a home in the 4000 block of Pepperwood Drive just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 25.
Authorities said the deadly incident is now being investigated as a homicide. No suspects have been taken into custody.
Additional details about the shooting were not immediately released. The incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.