NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person has died following a crash that happened late Monday night in South Nashville.

Metro police said the crash happened on Harding Place just west of Nolensville Pike on Monday, Sept. 18.

According to officers at the scene, the vehicle hit a driveway, went airborne and then hit a pole.

Authorities told News 2 that when responders arrived, they found one person dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been revealed at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Additional details surrounding the crash were not immediately released.