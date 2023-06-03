NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person has died and five people are injured following a crash that occurred overnight on Interstate 24.

Metro police reported the crash happened on Saturday, June 3, just after 3 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 near mile marker 38 in the Whites Creek area.

Officials stated two vehicles were involved in the crash and one person has been pronounced dead and five others are injured. The extent of their injuries remains unknown.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 remains closed. It is unknown when the roadway is expected to reopen.

Details surrounding the crash have yet to be released. No other information was immediately provided.