ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person has died, and three others are injured following an early morning crash in Antioch.

The crash happened at approximately 5:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of Apache Trail on Saturday, Sept. 16.

According to Metro police, two vehicles were involved in the crash. At least one person died, and three others sustained injures in the crash. The extent of their injuries remains unknown.

The cause of the crash, and the identity of the deceased, has not yet been revealed.

No further information was immediately available.