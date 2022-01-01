NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A fatal multi-vehicle crash has shut down the eastbound lanes of traffic of I-24 E in Davidson County.
The crash happened overnight just after 2:30 a.m. at mile marker 39 near Whites Creek Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard.
Metro police said three vehicles were involved and one person died in the crash while two others were hospitalized for their injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.