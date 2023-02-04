NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. at the intersection Dickerson Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard.

According to Metro police, at least one person died in the crash and two people were injured. The extent of their injuries were not immediately made known.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No other information was immediately released.