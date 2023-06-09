NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A head-on collision along Thompson Lane Thursday evening left one driver dead and another critically injured, according to Nashville authorities.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said 30-year-old David B. Todd IV was driving his Nissan Altima east in the center turn lane at a high rate of speed. Then, for unknown reasons, he allegedly crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting a Toyota Camry head-on.

Officials said Todd was brought to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died. The Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct toxicology testing on him to determine whether impairment factored into the collision.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Toyota was also brought to Vanderbilt with critical injuries. Police said there were no signs of impairment on the Toyota driver’s part at the scene.

This was at least the fourth deadly crash to take place in Davidson County on Thursday, June 8. The other three included a five-vehicle crash in West Nashville, a motorcycle crash in Madison, and a motorcycle crash in Oak Hill.