NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was killed, and another person was injured after a crash early Saturday morning on Dickerson Pike.

The crash happened Saturday morning, just before 4:30 a.m., at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Dellway Villa.

According to Metro Police, the crash involved one vehicle. The cause of the crash and the identities of the victims remain unknown.

The crash remains under investigation. No other information was immediately released.