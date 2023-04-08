NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was killed, and another person was injured after a crash early Saturday morning on Dickerson Pike.
The crash happened Saturday morning, just before 4:30 a.m., at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Dellway Villa.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
According to Metro Police, the crash involved one vehicle. The cause of the crash and the identities of the victims remain unknown.
The crash remains under investigation. No other information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.