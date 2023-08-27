ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – An early morning crash along Blue Hole Road left one person dead and another injured in Antioch, according to Metro police.

The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. in the 500 block of Blue Hole Road on Sunday, Aug.27.

According to Metro police, the crash involved one vehicle. At least one person was killed and another person was injured. The extent of their injuries remain unknown.

Details surrounding the single-vehicle crash have not been revealed. No other information was immediately released.