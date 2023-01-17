NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was killed, and another person was injured following a shooting that occurred Monday night in North Nashville.
The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of 26th Avenue North and Salem Mason Drive.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Metro police confirmed that two people were shot in the area. Officials said one of the victims was pronounced dead and the other was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.
There is no suspect in custody at this time, according to Metro police.
No other information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.