NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was killed, and another person was injured following a shooting that occurred Monday night in North Nashville.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of 26th Avenue North and Salem Mason Drive.

Metro police confirmed that two people were shot in the area. Officials said one of the victims was pronounced dead and the other was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no suspect in custody at this time, according to Metro police.

No other information was immediately released.