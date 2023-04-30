NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A portion of Interstate 40 was closed for hours following a deadly crash that occurred overnight in Davidson County.

The crash happened on Sunday, April 30, just before 12:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-40 near exit 211B.

According to Metro police, the crash involved a 2023 Nissan Altima and an Oldsmobile Bravada, which was stopped on the right shoulder.

Officials say the Nissan left the roadway for reasons unknown and struck the Oldsmobile, which then caught fire.

The driver of the Oldsmobile was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say the medical examiner is working to identify the man.

Metro police say the 43-year-old driver of the Nissan Altima, of Smyrna, was critically injured in the crash and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. His current condition remains unknown at this time.

No other information was immediately released.