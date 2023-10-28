NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a robbery and shooting that occurred at a Domino’s Pizza in the Bordeaux area.

The incident happened at the Domino’s Pizza located in the 3900 block of Clarksville Pike at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Authorities reported an employee at the restaurant was shot during the robbery. The employee sustained non-life threatening injures and was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center to be treated.

According to Metro police, the suspect in the incident is described as a Black man who was wearing all black. Officials said the suspect took an unknown amount of cash from the restaurant as well.

The suspect has not been taken into custody at this time, police said. No other information was immediately released.