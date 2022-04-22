NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting in the Napier area that left one person injured.
Police say the shooting happened on Green Street just before 4 p.m. Friday. The victim was shot in the left arm and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to police, the suspect is a man and he reportedly fled the scene in a green truck.
No other information was released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.