NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was shot during a robbery attempt outside a South Nashville home early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 5:35 a.m. at a home in the 2700 block of Fannie Williams Street off Nolensville Road.

(Photo: WKRN)

Metro police reported the victim was shot in the leg as he exited his house by someone who attempted to rob him. The shooter then ran from the scene, according to Metro police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

No additional information was immediately released.