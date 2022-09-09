NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting on Fesslers Lane in South Nashville.

Officials say the shooting happened in the 500 block of Fesslers Lane, outside of Oscar’s Taco Shop.

According to officials, three people were injured and taken to hospitals. One of the victims was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries. Another victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

One person is also in custody, according to police on scene.

No other information was released.