NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after an individual was injured in a shooting south of downtown Nashville early Monday morning.
The shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 40 block of University Court. Officials told News 2 that the victim was shot in the leg and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to Metro police, there were no witnesses at the scene and a suspect has not been named at this time.
Officers told News 2 they will view cameras in the area to determine what led to the shooting.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.