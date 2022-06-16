NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after one person was shot late Wednesday night outside of a bar near Nashboro Village.

According to Metro Nashville Police, it happened at 10:53 p.m. in the parking lot outside of Larry’s Restaurant & Lounge located at 2562 Murfreesboro Pike. Authorities told News 2, that after the shooting occurred, the victim and their friends tried driving to the hospital.

However, officials reportedly stopped them at Fifth-Third Bank located at 2326 Murfreesboro Pike. Officers said they called an ambulance for the victim who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said one person was taken into custody at the bank, but it is still unclear why they were arrested.

MNPD said the victim’s friends have been cooperative.