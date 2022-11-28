NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured in South Nashville.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Benton Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. in response to a shooting call.

Investigators say the shooting occurred at the Vine Hill Towers. According to officers at the scene, one person was shot and taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

No arrests have been made and no potential suspects have been identified. At this time, Metro police are working to determine what led to the shooting.

No other information was immediately released.