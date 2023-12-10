NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was critically injured in a shooting early Sunday morning on Dickerson Pike.

Metro police said the shooting happened at around 1:40 a.m. in the 800 block of Dickerson Pike.

Very little information was released, but investigators said the victim was an adult and no suspect is in custody.