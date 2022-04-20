NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A juvenile was injured after being shot near Antioch Wednesday afternoon.

Metro police say a male juvenile was shot in the 4500 block of Packard Drive Wednesday afternoon and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a male in his late teens, wearing an orange shirt, black pants, a black hoodie and possibly a maroon beanie.

The suspect is also possibly traveling in a white GMC SUV with a Tennessee Tag.

No other information was released.