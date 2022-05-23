WEST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex in West Nashville late Sunday night.

Officers were dispatched to the Rolling Hills Apartments located in the 6500 block of Premier Drive just before 9 p.m. in response to a shooting call. Metro police told a News 2 crew on scene that an individual was shot but did not reveal the extent of their injuries.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

At this time it is unknown if a suspect is in custody. The investigation into this shooting remains ongoing.