NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after an early morning shooting left a man injured in South Nashville.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), the shooting took place shortly after 4:30 a.m. near a home in the 4900 block of Shasta Drive on Wednesday, Jan. 3.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Upon arrival to the scene, officers reported they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.
The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is not cooperating with the investigation, authorities said.
Additional details about the incident were not immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.