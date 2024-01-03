NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after an early morning shooting left a man injured in South Nashville.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), the shooting took place shortly after 4:30 a.m. near a home in the 4900 block of Shasta Drive on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers reported they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is not cooperating with the investigation, authorities said.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately released.