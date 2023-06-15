NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was injured in a shooting Thursday evening at an apartment complex on Nolensville Pike.
Metro police said officers responded to the 4600 block of Nolensville Pike just after 5:30 p.m. and found one person who had been shot behind an apartment building. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is in stable condition, according to investigators.
No suspect is in custody, but police said they are currently in the process of interviewing witnesses.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.