NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was injured in a shooting Thursday evening at an apartment complex on Nolensville Pike.

Metro police said officers responded to the 4600 block of Nolensville Pike just after 5:30 p.m. and found one person who had been shot behind an apartment building. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is in stable condition, according to investigators.

(Photo: WKRN)
(Photo: WKRN)
(Photo: WKRN)

No suspect is in custody, but police said they are currently in the process of interviewing witnesses.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.