NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after at least one person was critically injured in a shooting in North Nashville Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at around 8:10 a.m. at a gas station at Jefferson Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard.

Metro police responded to the scene and said at least one victim had been taken to Metro General Hospital by private vehicle. The victim reportedly has life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.