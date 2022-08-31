NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after at least one person was critically injured in a shooting in North Nashville Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened at around 8:10 a.m. at a gas station at Jefferson Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Metro police responded to the scene and said at least one victim had been taken to Metro General Hospital by private vehicle. The victim reportedly has life-threatening injuries.
No additional information was immediately released.
Overdose deaths have nearly doubled in Tennessee in recent years. News 2 digs deeper into the impact on families and community in a series of special reports – Deadly Deal.