HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Hermitage.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Friday at the Arbours of Hermitage Apartment complex in the 6000 block of Old Hickory Boulevard.

Dispatchers say one person was hurt in the shooting.

There is currently no information on a suspect at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.