NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting in Bellevue.
Police say the shooting happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Valley Ridge apartments on Harding Pike. One man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
The victim was reportedly targeted by people in a silver car as he left his apartment. Police say there were at least two people in the vehicle.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released, but police say it was a 20-year-old man.
This is an active investigation.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.