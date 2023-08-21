NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was injured in a shooting Monday evening at a gas station in East Nashville.

Metro police said the shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Shelby Avenue.

Officers at the scene told News 2 one person was injured and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

No other information was released.