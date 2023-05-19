NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was injured following a shooting at a Dairy Queen in Antioch.
According to Metro police, the shooting happened between 5:30 and 6 p.m. Friday.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
One person was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police on scene.
No other information was released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.