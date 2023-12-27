NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a man was injured in a shooting along East Thompson Lane late Tuesday night.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 20 block of East Thompson Lane.
Officers at the scene told a News 2 crew that a man was injured in the shooting and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting. A suspect has not been taken into custody.
Additional details were not immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.