NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a person wounded, causing them to crash and injuring two others Wednesday night.

According to authorities, the incident was reported just before 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30 in the 300 block of Ewing Drive.

Police said the victim was inside their vehicle when they were shot. As a result, the driver ended up colliding with two other vehicles.

Officers told News 2 the shooting victim was brought to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers whose vehicles were hit by the shooting victim were also taken to the hospital, but they only had minor injuries, officials reported.

Authorities said they have not identified any suspects or made any arrests in connection with Wednesday night’s incident.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.