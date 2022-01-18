NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning that left one person injured in downtown Nashville.

The shooting was reported just after 12:30 a.m. at 3rd Avenue near Broadway, but the exact location is unclear.

According to Metro police, after the shooting, the victim showed up at a nearby fire hall with injuries.

Officers searched the area between Broadway and Demonbreun but were not able to find evidence of an actual crime scene. The shooting victim was then transported to a local hospital.

The victim’s condition remains unknown at this time.