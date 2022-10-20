NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting on Jackson Street in North Nashville.

According to police, the shooting happened at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Jackson Street. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect is believed to be wearing a gray hoodie and tan pants.

