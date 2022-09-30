NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —One person was injured in a shooting outside a gas station in North Nashville late Thursday night, according to Metro Police.

The shooting happened on just after 10 p.m. in an empty lot in the 200 block of W. Trinity Lane.

Police said the victim ran to the gas station parking lot for help.

The man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, but he was in stable condition.

No details were released about the suspect. No arrests have been made.