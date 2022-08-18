NNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was injured in a shooting in North Nashville late Wednesday night.

The shooting was reported in the 1600 block of 16th Avenue North just before midnight.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Metro police said a male victim was shot and taken to the hospital.

The shooting shooting happened on the street, in front of a home. The homeowner came out and talked with police. They did not witness the shooting but say they know the victim, who police said was in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and police have not identified a suspect.