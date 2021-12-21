NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is in the hospital and another is on the run following a shooting in Nashville.

It happened on Carroll Street Tuesday evening.

Police say one victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. That victim reportedly refused to cooperate with the police.

There is no suspect in custody at this time. Police say the suspect reportedly asked the victim for money, then shot the victim when they did not comply.

No further information has been released.

Police are still investigating.