NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a helicopter crash at John C. Tune airport in West Nashville Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. at the airport located on Airport Drive off Briley Parkway.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Robinson R22 helicopter with two people onboard rolled onto its side while hovering.

One person was injured and was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The Nashville Fire Department reported the victim had a minor arm injury and refused treatment.

Nashville International Airport released a statement, which reads:

Today, at approximately 9:20 a.m. there was a helicopter accident at John C. Tune Airport®. There was one person on board, who is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be investigating the incident. Stacey Nickens, Assistant Vice President, Corporate Communications

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.