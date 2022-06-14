NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is hurt and another is in custody following a shooting in Nashville.

It happened in Germantown Tuesday evening in a parking lot near 3rd Avenue and Monroe Street.

A Metro police sergeant on the scene confirmed to News 2 that one man was injured in the shooting. There is no word on that man’s condition at this time.

The suspect is also said to have been taken into custody at the scene.

This is an active investigation.