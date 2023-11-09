NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was critically injured in an East Nashville house fire Thursday evening.

The Nashville Fire Department said crews were sent to the 1000 block of Zophi Street for reports of a house fire. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found smoke coming from a home.

The fire was extinguished and one person was found inside, according to investigators.

The fire department said the victim was taken to Skyline Medical Center in critical condition.

No other information was released.