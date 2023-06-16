NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was critically injured in a shooting Friday night in Bordeaux.
Metro police said the shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Crowe Drive.
An adult was reportedly shot and critically injured and investigators said no suspect(s) is in custody.
No other information was released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.