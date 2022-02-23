NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was injured after a shooting in Antioch Wednesday afternoon.

Metro police say officers were dispatched to the intersection of Bakertown Road and Ezell Road at around 12:17 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound in a car.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

No other information was released.