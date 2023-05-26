NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was injured in a house fire in Antioch Friday afternoon.

It happened in the 400 block of Jenny Ruth Point near Thomas Edison Elementary, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

Officials said the fire is contained and crews are currently performing “salvage and overhaul.”

One resident was taken to the hospital with burns on their hand. The Tennessee Red Cross is also on scene to assist the 13 residents affected, according to the fire department.

Fire investigators have been called to the scene, as well.

No other information was released.