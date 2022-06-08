NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A passenger was injured after a vehicle travelling on Interstate 24 in Antioch was hit by gunfire early Wednesday morning.

Multiple gun shots were reportedly fired at a Lexus sedan in the westbound lanes of I-24 near the Bell Road exit around 1 a.m.

Metro police reported a passenger in the car was hit by the gunfire and the vehicle continued driving before stopping on I-65 between I-440 and the Wedgewood Avenue exit.

Investigators believe the driver may have been trying to get to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The victim’s injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

It is not known if there was any interaction between the Lexus and the shooter prior to the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was immediately released.