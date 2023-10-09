NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was hospitalized after a shooting in North Nashville early Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. in the 2700 block of Scovel Street near Ed Temple Boulevard.

Metro police reported one person was shot in the arm. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.