NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Edgehill.

Metro police said officers were called to the 1000 block of Edgehill Avenue just after 3 p.m. to investigate a shooting. Based on surveillance footage, an individual wearing a purple hoodie approached the victim behind an apartment building.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

After a brief interaction, the victim was shot while the suspect took off running and fled in a dark colored SUV, according to investigators.

Police said the victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is expected to survive.

No other information was released.