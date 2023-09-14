NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after one person was shot at an apartment complex in Antioch early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened just after midnight at a complex in the 2900 block of Old Franklin Road.

Metro police reported the victim was injured when they were shot one time in the leg.

No additional information was released by Metro police.