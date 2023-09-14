NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after one person was shot at an apartment complex in Antioch early Thursday morning.
The shooting happened just after midnight at a complex in the 2900 block of Old Franklin Road.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Metro police reported the victim was injured when they were shot one time in the leg.
No additional information was released by Metro police.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.