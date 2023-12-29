NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured after being shot in the leg Friday night in South Nashville.

Metro police said the shooting happened at around 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, in an alleyway next to a gas station on Lewis Street.

According to investigators, a man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No information on a possible suspect(s) was released.

Police said detectives are reviewing surveillance footage from the gas station as part of their investigation.