NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured after being shot in the leg Friday night in South Nashville.
Metro police said the shooting happened at around 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, in an alleyway next to a gas station on Lewis Street.
According to investigators, a man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No information on a possible suspect(s) was released.
Police said detectives are reviewing surveillance footage from the gas station as part of their investigation.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.