NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was critically injured after they were shot at a South Nashville gas station Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Mapco located at 365 Harding Place.
Metro police reported the victim has critical injuries.
The suspect’s vehicle was described by Metro police as a black SUV with silver rims last seen headed toward Interstate 24.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.