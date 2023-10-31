NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was critically injured after they were shot at a South Nashville gas station Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Mapco located at 365 Harding Place.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Metro police reported the victim has critical injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle was described by Metro police as a black SUV with silver rims last seen headed toward Interstate 24.

No additional information was immediately released.