ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – One man was taken into custody after three men robbed multiple victims at gunpoint in Antioch Monday.

Several victims called police and claimed they were robbed at gunpoint by three men dressed in all black on Blue Hole Road.

The victims told police the men ordered them to get down and pointed a black hand gun at them before taking their phones and throwing their keys in the woods.

Brandon Arteaga (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The three men then took off on a nearby walking trail before being spotted by Metro police’s Air One helicopter.

Officers were guided by Air One into the woods to Brandon Arteaga, who had become separated from the group.

The victims reportedly told officers Arteaga matched the description of one of the men who robbed them at gunpoint and was wearing the same backpack.

According to an arrest warrant, Arteaga told police he was carrying gloves because it was cold outside however police noted it was 70 degrees at the time of his arrest.

Inside the backpack, Metro police reported officers found drugs, cash, and a empty black magazine clip along with a glass pipe, rolling papers and two digital scales.

Arteaga was taken into custody and booked into the Metro jail on two aggravated robbery charges and three charges of drug possession.

It’s unclear if police have arrested anyone else in connection to this armed robbery call.