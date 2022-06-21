NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a shooting in Bellshire late Monday night.

According to Metro Nashville Nashville police, it happened at 10:23 p.m. in the 1900 block of Westchester Drive. Police who responded to the scene said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear where gunshots were fired, there were no shell casings outside of the home.

Police said witnesses are not cooperating with authorities.